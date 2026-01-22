The Boston Red Sox gained more than a frontline starter when Ranger Suarez arrived to town. During his introductory appearance at Fenway Park, the veteran left-hander shared a childhood observation about the Red Sox and Yankees rivalry that immediately resonated with fans and added unexpected emotional depth to the signing.

Suarez officially joined the Red Sox earlier this week after agreeing to a five-year, $130 million contract with the team. The deal solidified the top of Boston’s rotation and marked one of the organization’s most significant offseason investments in some time. He arrives following a strong 2025 campaign with the Philadelphia Phillies in which he posted a 3.20 ERA across 26 starts, succeeding through command, movement, and pitch-ability rather than overpowering velocity.

During his media availability, the southpaw reflected on growing up in Venezuela, where American baseball broadcasts were dominated by the sport’s most storied rivalry. He explained watching countless Red Sox vs. Yankees games sparked a question that stayed with him long after childhood.

NESN shared the moment on X (formerly known as Twitter), capturing the recollection from Suarez and the question that followed him for years.

“Growing up watching Yankees vs Boston, the whole world was Yankees fans, and I always wondered, why isn't anyone rooting for Boston?”

Ranger Suárez on watching the Red Sox vs Yankees rivalry growing up "Growing up watching Yankees vs Boston, the whole world was Yankees fans, and I always wondered, why isn't anyone rooting for Boston?" pic.twitter.com/upaEtNZvaf — NESN (@NESN) January 21, 2026

Article Continues Below

The admission struck a chord by framing the rivalry through an outsider’s perspective. While many fans abroad gravitated toward New York’s global popularity, Suarez found himself drawn to Boston’s identity, history, and resilience.

The moment quickly humanized the signing, revealing how a childhood curiosity evolved into a personal connection with the city and fans.

That connection eventually became professional. Suarez cited the organization’s culture, postseason pedigree, and the atmosphere at Fenway Park as key factors in his decision. The Red Sox, in turn, believed his playoff experience and adaptability would translate well within the American League East.

Boston’s front office emphasized reliability while reshaping the rotation, and the southpaw fits that profile precisely. His ability to thrive without elite velocity aligns with a philosophy the club values.