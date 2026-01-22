The Sacramento Kings suffered their third straight loss after getting pummeled by the Toronto Raptors, 122-109, at Golden 1 Center on Wednesday.

The Kings, who were on a four-game winning streak entering the game, had a strong start, taking a nine-point lead at halftime, 61-52. They, however, failed to sustain it, as the Raptors slowly cut the deficit to complete the come-from-behind victory.

For what it's worth, the Kings had the highlight of the evening courtesy of Malik Monk. After forcing a turnover in the second quarter, Monk got the ball on the break. He almost stumbled in evading Jamal Shead with a behind-the-back dribble. But he gathered himself quickly before going up for the dunk.

Malik Monk had Jamal Shead on the FLOOR before throwing it down in transition 🔥 pic.twitter.com/uFnWkKtcFx — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 22, 2026

The athletic guard had the whole venue rocking after his nifty move.

Monk finished with 17 points on 6-of-7 shooting, four rebounds, and three assists in 25 minutes off the bench. He has regained his spot in the rotation after a stretch of DNPs in the past few weeks.

Russell Westbrook had 23 points, three rebounds, three assists, and three steals to pace the Kings, while Zach LaVine chipped in 19 points and five assists.

The Kings, who are groping for form amid a woeful season, fell to 12-33, including 9-16 at home.

Monk continues to be included in trade rumors, with the Kings looking to fix their logjam in the backcourt. DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine, and Keon Ellis are also reportedly being shopped around by Sacramento.

Multiple teams could be interested in Monk, as he could provide instant scoring off the bench, a valuable asset during the playoffs.