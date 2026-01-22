The New York Mets made one of the most aggressive pitching statements of the offseason Wednesday night, as their pursuit of a rotation upgrade and bullpen depth converged into a single, decisive move. In a clear win-now maneuver, the Mets landed not only a frontline starter, but also a versatile arm capable of impacting multiple roles across the pitching staff as well.

The Mets finalized a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers to acquire ace Freddy Peralta and reliever Tobias Myers, sending top prospects Jett Williams and Brandon Sproat to Milwaukee. The deal reflects president of baseball operations David Stearns’ willingness to prioritize certainty and immediate contention over future depth.

Peralta immediately stabilizes the top of the rotation. He finished fifth in National League Cy Young voting in 2025 after posting a 17–6 record with a 2.70 ERA. Slotted alongside Kodai Senga and Sean Manaea, Peralta gives the Mets a proven workload anchor after late-season pitching struggles exposed the staff last year.

While Peralta headlines the trade, the secondary piece may prove just as important. The Baseball Unstitched Podcast highlighted Myers’ versatility and long-term value on X (formerly known as Twitter), emphasizing that his inclusion was far more than a throw-in. Myers is a high-extension right-hander with true swingman utility, capable of contributing both as a starter and in high-leverage bullpen roles.

In a deal that sends Freddy Peralta to the Mets, teammate Tobias Myers also in the deal Myers will be a good bullpen add, but more importantly comes with 5 years of control An extremely high IVB FF (19.5”) combines with a SL and FS, all well commanded in the zone 50.2 IP

3.55… pic.twitter.com/5gBQPjnA32 — Baseball Unstitched Podcast (@BaseUnstitched) January 22, 2026

SleeperMets echoed that sentiment on the platform, pointing to how Myers’ 2025 production could quietly reshape both rotation depth and bullpen flexibility for New York.

Tobias Myers in 2025: 22 G

50.2 IP

3.55 ERA

38 SO

FIP 3.92 The Mets getting Myers WITH Freddy Peralta is amazing. Myers provides the Mets with excellent potential from an arm that can work out of the starting rotation or the bullpen. pic.twitter.com/H5bVs8NwUl — SleeperMets (@SleeperMets) January 22, 2026

With the 27-year-old reliever under team control for five more seasons, the upgrade to the Mets’ bullpen extends well beyond 2026. The prospect cost was significant, but New York emerged with two pitchers who immediately raise the ceiling of a roster built to contend right now.