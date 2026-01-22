The tension boiled over between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Oklahoma City Thunder at Fiserv Forum on Wednesday after Bobby Portis and Cason Wallace got into it in the third quarter.

As the Thunder were getting into their set, Portis planted an elbow on Wallace's chest. Wallace took exception to it and pushed Portis before the referees separated them.

Portis was whistled for a flagrant foul, while Wallace was called for a technical foul. It is unclear what prompted Portis to hit Wallace.

Bobby Portis and Cason Wallace got into an altercation during the Bucks vs. Thunder game 👀 Portis was called for a Flagrant 1, and Wallace was hit with an unsportsmanlike technical.pic.twitter.com/wcjgVZy7GG — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 22, 2026

It is not the first time that the 30-year-old Portis has been involved in a scuffle, as he is known to be a rugged enforcer.

The 22-year-old Wallace, meanwhile, can be a pest on defense with his dogged approach.

Portis is being linked to trade rumors, as Milwaukee is reportedly looking to retool its roster. Aside from Portis, the Bucks are supposedly shopping around Kyle Kuzma as well. Of course, there is also the touchy situation involving Giannis Antetokounmpo.

ESPN's Kendrick Perkins even made a bold prediction about the Bucks and the two-time MVP before their game against the Thunder.

As for Wallace, he has seen his role increase with Oklahoma City. He has started 34 of their 42 games, being assigned to guard the opposing team's best wing player.

The Thunder beat the Bucks, 122-102, for their sixth win in seven games. They improved to 37-8, while the Bucks fell to 18-25.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 40 points, seven rebounds, and 11 assists. Wallace contributed nine points, two rebounds, two assists, four steals, and one block.

Portis finished with 15 points, six rebounds, and nine assists off the bench. Antetokounmpo had 19 points, 14 rebounds, and seven assists.