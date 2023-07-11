Four-time Grand Slam singles champion Naomi Osaka and her rapper boyfriend Cordae just welcomed a baby girl in Los Angeles, reports an inside source at People magazine.

The source further reports that Osaka and her daughter “are doing well.”

Naomi Osaka and Cordae announced they were expecting their first baby back in January on Instagram. In that post, Osaka shared an Instagram carousel that included a picture of an ultrasound screen, with the caption “Can't wait to get back on the court but here's a little life update for 2023.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 大坂なおみ🇭🇹🇯🇵 (@naomiosaka)

Osaka shared a few more thoughts on the big news and her continued dedication to tennis at the time as well. She wrote, in both English and Japanese, on the accompanying slides: “The past few years have been interesting to say the least, but I find that it's the most challenging times in life that may be the most fun.” She continued, “These few months away from the sport has really given me a new love and appreciation for the game I've dedicated my life to.”

“I realize that life is so short and I don't take any moments for granted, every day is a new blessing and adventure. I know that I have so much to look forward to in the future, one thing I'm looking forward to is for my kid to watch one of my matches and tell someone, ‘that's my mom,' haha,” Osaka added.

Osaka also let fans know she plans to continue playing tennis, explaining, “2023 will be a year that'll be full of lessons for me and I hope I'll see you guys in the start of the next one cause I'll be at Aus 2024. Love you all infinitely.”

Osaka provided another social media update in June, when she revealed that they were expecting a baby girl. She made the reveal with some pics from her princess-themed baby shower, where Osaka posed around pink and purple balloons.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 大坂なおみ🇭🇹🇯🇵 (@naomiosaka)

Here's hoping all her endless energy and lightning fast reflexes on the tennis court give Naomi Osaka and Cordae some preparation for the sleepless nights and other challenges of new parenthood ahead!