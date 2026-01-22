The Washington Commanders cleaned house after a massively disappointing 5-12 campaign. Dan Quinn fired his offensive and defensive coordinators at the conclusion of the regular season. But while the Commanders elevated David Blough to OC, the team is still searching for a new defensive coordinator.

Washington showed interest in tabbing Brian Flores to run the defense. But the Minnesota Vikings signed Flores to an extension. That forced the Commanders to continue their search. And a new candidate is being considered for the opening.

Washington is interviewing Chicago Bears defensive backs coach/passing game coordinator Al Harris for the defensive coordinator job, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Commanders consider Al Harris for DC role

Harris played cornerback in the NFL for 15 seasons before retiring and beginning his coaching career in 2012. He broke in with the Miami Dolphins as an intern before spending six years with the Kansas City Chiefs and five seasons with the Dallas Cowboys.

In 2025, Harris joined Ben Johnson’s staff in Chicago. Now that the Bears have been eliminated from the playoffs, teams are free to pursue Harris. On Wednesday, he interviewed with the Green Bay Packers for their defensive coordinator opening.

The Commanders have met with Jonathan Gannon and former Tennessee Titans DC Dennard Wilson in addition to Harris.

Washington inspired hope in 2024 as Quinn took over head coaching duties and second overall pick Jayden Daniels won Offensive Rookie of the Year. The pair led the Commanders to the NFC Championship Game in their first season together in Washington. But injuries and ineffectiveness sank the team in 2025.

The Commanders had the league’s 27th-ranked scoring defense, allowing 26.5 points per game. And the unit ranked 32nd in total yards allowed, giving up an NFL-high 384 yards per contest. Whoever lands the defensive coordinator gig will have their work cut out for them in 2026.