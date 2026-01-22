Jalen Johnson continues to turn heads as he led the Atlanta Hawks over the Memphis Grizzlies, 124-122, in a wild finish at FedExForum on Wednesday.

Johnson nailed the go-ahead basket with 46.1 seconds left to help the Hawks improve to 21-25. They snapped their four-game losing streak.

The high-flying forward tallied game-highs of 32 points and 15 rebounds and added eight assists. He shot 10-of-21 from the field and 10-of-11 from the free-throw line.

The 24-year-old Johnson also achieved a personal milestone, joining Hawks legend Bob Pettit as the only players in franchise history to record multiple games of at least 30 points, 15 rebounds, and eight assists.

Johnson's latest performance only made his case stronger to be named to his first-ever All-Star Game. While the Hawks' record does not bode well for him, his all-around showing in his fifth year should speak for itself. He is averaging career-bests of 23.2 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 8.0 assists.

The exit of Trae Young signaled that Johnson is now the face of the Hawks. With his consistent improvement since being drafted as the 20th overall pick in 2021, the front office has grown confident enough to hand the keys to Johnson.

It is now a youth movement in Atlanta, with Johnson, Dyson Daniels, Onyeka Okongwu, and Nickeil Alexander-Walker leading the charge. They will have growing pains as expected, but if they keep pushing, the Hawks could be a real problem in the near future.

Okongwu had 18 points, nine rebounds, and two blocks against the Grizzlies to provide support for Johnson. Luke Kennard came up big off the bench with 18 points, four rebounds, and two steals.