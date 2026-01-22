Everything about the New England Patriots’ 2025 resurgence has felt improbably perfect. That said, even dream seasons can meet uncomfortable realities. A last-place team one year ago is now one win away from the Super Bowl. They are powered by an MVP-caliber quarterback, a revitalized defense, and a first-year head coach who has restored belief across the organization. And yet, there is a growing, unavoidable sense of unease centered on one position and a particular player.

Rookie left tackle Will Campbell has been a foundational piece of the Patriots’ turnaround. However, his recent postseason tape has ignited real concern. Against a Denver Broncos defense built to punish even minor protection flaws, Patriots fans have legitimate reason to worry that the blindside could become the story of Sunday night.

Stunning turnaround

The Patriots’ 2025 regular season was nothing short of a revelation. Under head coach Mike Vrabel, New England vaulted from 4-13 to 14-3. They captured the AFC East and the conference’s No. 2 seed. The most striking transformation came on offense. That's where the Patriots finished first in the NFL in EPA per play after ranking near the bottom of the league a year earlier.

At the center of that leap was quarterback Drake Maye. He authored one of the most impressive sophomore campaigns in recent memory. Maye threw for 4,394 yards and 31 touchdowns, earning All-Pro honors. He commanded an offense that looked modern, aggressive, and ruthlessly efficient. Complementing that firepower was a defense that allowed just 18.8 points per game, fourth-best in the NFL. These restored the franchise’s long-standing identity of balance and discipline.

Momentum into January

That regular-season dominance translated seamlessly into the playoffs. New England dispatched the Los Angeles Chargers 16-3 in the Wild Card round with a methodical, mistake-free performance. They followed it up with a convincing 28-16 Divisional Round win over the Houston Texans. In both games, Maye looked composed, the defense suffocating, and the coaching advantage unmistakable.

Yet beneath the surface, there was a subtle shift. The offensive line, which was so steady for much of the season, began to show stress. That's particularly true on the left edge. Campbell, returning from a mid-season MCL sprain, was no longer the set-it-and-forget-it solution he appeared to be before the injury. Now, that concern is magnified exponentially as the Patriots head to Denver for the AFC title game on January 25, 2026.

AFC Championship challenge

The matchup could not be more unforgiving. The Patriots travel to face the top-seeded Broncos in a stadium where they are historically 0–4 in the postseason. Denver’s defense also led the NFL with 68 regular-season sacks. They also showed no mercy in the Divisional Round, generating constant pressure and five takeaways.

For New England, the entire game plan hinges on one priority: keeping Maye upright. Denver’s edge rush, led by Nik Bonitto, is relentless and explosive. It has been perfectly suited to attack linemen who lack full mobility or ideal length. Sure, the Broncos will be forced to start Jarrett Stidham due to Bo Nix’s season-ending injury. However, that advantage evaporates quickly if Maye is under siege.

Will Campbell’s up-and-down

Campbell’s rookie campaign has been a paradox. The fourth-overall pick started 13 games at left tackle and looked like a long-term answer early. He even posted a 76.6 PFF grade through nine weeks while allowing just five sacks during the regular season. Teammates praised his toughness and professionalism. His presence helped stabilize an offensive line in transition.

Everything changed in Week 12, though. That's when a Grade 3 MCL sprain sidelined him for more than a month. Since returning in the postseason, Campbell has not looked like the same player. In two playoff games, he has surrendered three sacks and nine total pressures. Those included two strip-sacks against Houston that forced him to recover his own fumbles to prevent turnovers. Those plays didn’t cost New England the game. Against Denver, though, similar mistakes almost certainly would.

Panic factor

This isn’t just about one bad matchup, too. It's also about trends converging at the worst possible time.

Campbell’s footwork and anchor have been inconsistent since his return, particularly against speed-to-power rushers. Against the Chargers and Texans, his short arm length was repeatedly exposed when defenders won the first contact.

Note that Denver’s scheme is designed to isolate tackles in space and force them to win quickly. Bonitto’s 14.0 sacks are not accidental. He thrives against linemen who can’t fully extend or reset after initial contact.

Theere is also the Mile High factor. Fatigue and timing matter in Denver, especially late in games. If Campbell fades even slightly, the pressure could snowball. That would force Vrabel to abandon deeper dropbacks and compress the offense.

Campbell needs to be a beast at protecting Maye's blindside. Expect New England to chip relentlessly with tight ends and backs. That may keep Maye upright. That said, it also limits route concepts and caps the offense’s explosiveness.

Thin margin for error

The Patriots can absolutely win this game. They are better coached, more balanced, and facing a Denver offense missing its starting quarterback. On the flip side, the AFC Championship will be decided in the trenches, and specifically on the left edge. If Will Campbell steadies himself, New England’s storybook season can continue. If not, Patriots fans may watch another Denver playoff nightmare unfold. This time, they will see their brightest star paying the price.

That is why the panic isn’t overblown but rational. Sunday night will tell us whether it was prophetic.