The San Francisco Giants encountered an unexpected off-field issue Wednesday when outfielder Jung Hoo Lee was briefly detained at Los Angeles International Airport, creating a moment of concern just days before the club’s upcoming FanFest events across the Bay Area.

Lee, a 27-year-old center fielder and one of the organization’s most visible stars, arrived in California from South Korea ahead of the Giants’ FanFest tour. Upon landing at LAX, he was detained for approximately one hour due to what was later described as a paperwork-related issue. Authorities released Lee around 6:30 p.m. local time, and the situation was resolved without further complications.

USA Today's Bob Nightengale was the first to share the update publicly, posting on X (formerly known as Twitter) that the situation had been resolved.

“Giants outfielder Jung Hoo Lee, who was detained at LAX, has now been released.”

Nightengale later provided additional clarification, explaining that the delay stemmed from a legal ‘paperwork issue' tied to Lee’s arrival from overseas.

“Lee, who was arriving from South Korea for the Giants’ FanFest, had been detained at the airport because of a ‘paperwork issue.’ It has since been resolved, agent Scott Boras says, with the help of MLB, Giants and local politicians.”

The situation prompted swift coordination between multiple parties, including the Giants organization, Major League Baseball, and Lee’s representation. Boras emphasized that the matter was strictly procedural and not related to any legal, immigration, or disciplinary concerns involving the player.

The timing of the incident added urgency, as the fan-favorite outfielder is scheduled to headline the Giants’ FanFest stop in San Ramon later this week while the club continues its outreach efforts throughout the East Bay. Any prolonged delay could have impacted a major promotional initiative built around his popularity and star appeal.

Lee is entering the third year of his six-year contract and is coming off a full 2025 season after missing much of 2024 with a shoulder injury. The swift resolution helped the Giants avoid further disruption during a key stretch of the offseason.