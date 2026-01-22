If there's one lesson that the world's ancient philosophers have taught humanity, it's this: The internet never forgets. Brooklyn Nets center Nic Claxton should know.

The Nets got obliterated by the Knicks by 54 points, 120-66, at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday. The Knicks, who are amid a concerning slump, unleashed all their frustrations like a guy who just got dumped by his girlfriend for a clear simp.

After the rout, an old comment by Claxton suddenly resurfaced on social media.

“Personally, I’ve never lost to the Knicks since I’ve been in the league,” said Claxton in a media conference in 2023.

"Me I never lost to the Knicks since I been in the league" –– Nic Claxton now 0-13 vs Knicks since thispic.twitter.com/Oe39S43NFJ — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) January 22, 2026

Since then, Claxton has been 0-13 against the Knicks, as the Nets have continued to spiral in recent years. In contrast, the Knicks have emerged as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference, including advancing to the conference finals last season.

Brooklyn drafted the athletic beanpole as the 31st overall pick in 2019. After being stuck on the bench in his first two years, he has developed into being the Nets' top center.

Still, fans couldn't help but clown Claxton for his old quote.

“I’m sure he had a lot of fun today,” said @2040Vibes.

“Never ever gets old,” added @RugbyRoad.

“I’m sure admin must be kicking his feet in the air and giggling every time he gets to tweet this,” wrote @Tokhamiya.

“Make it 0-14 with that ridiculous haircut,” posted @lemmeknowwhatsup.