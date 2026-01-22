A pair of MVPs and champions met at Fiserv Forum on Wednesday, as Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks hosted Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The highly anticipated matchup, however, became a one-sided affair, as the Thunder manhandled the Bucks, 122-102. Oklahoma City outscored Milwaukee, 38-18, in the first quarter and never looked back.

The Bucks tried to rally in the fourth quarter, highlighted by Antetokounmpo's nasty dunk over Chet Holmgren.

Giannis Antetokounmpo RATTLES the rim with a thunderous left-handed slam 🔥pic.twitter.com/91iyCIPIPB — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 22, 2026

The Thunder, however, refused to budge, rolling to their seventh win in eight games.

Antetokounmpo logged 19 points, 14 rebounds, and seven assists.

Gilgeous-Alexander, meanwhile, had 40 points, seven rebounds, and 11 assists.

The 31-year-old Antetokounmpo continues to show up for Milwaukee despite being at the center of trade rumors. Almost every single squad is being linked to the two-time MVP.

The 10-time All-Star has maintained that he is tuning out the outside noise, even encouraging his teammates to do the same, as he tries to pump life into the Bucks' flatlining campaign.

But even against the Thunder's shorthanded lineup—playing without Jalen Williams, Alex Caruso, Isaiah Hartenstein, and Aaron Wiggins, among others—the Bucks still failed to grab the win.

Before the game, ESPN's Kendrick Perkins predicted that a loss to OKC would be the final straw for Antetokounmpo.

Perkins has also urged Stephen Curry to call Antetokounmpo and entice him to join the Golden State Warriors, especially with Jimmy Butler going down with a season-ending knee injury.

The Bucks, who dropped to 18-25, will return to action on Friday against the Denver Nuggets.