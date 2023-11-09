Goalie Aerin Finkel's 31 saves propels the U.S. women's hockey team to a 3-1 win over Canada in a spirited Rivalry Series opener

In a thrilling opener to the Rivalry Series, the U.S. women's hockey team emerged victorious with a 3-1 win over Canada, largely credited to Aerin Finkel's impressive 31 saves on Wednesday night, as reported by the Associated Press.

As the series kicked off in Tempe, Arizona, the American team found its anchor in Finkel's goaltending skills, stopping a barrage of shots that kept the Canadians at bay. The first period was a tight contest with both teams showcasing their defensive strengths. However, in the last seconds, U.S. captain Hilary Knight, with her experience from four Olympics and 13 world championships, sliced through the Canadian defense to put the U.S. ahead.

Canada's Brianne Jenner found an answer in the second period, tying the game and setting up a nail-biting finish. But the U.S. refused to be outdone. Taylor Heise, a fresh talent and the No. 1 overall pick in the inaugural PWHL draft, reclaimed the lead for the U.S. early in the third period. The final nail in the coffin was delivered by Alex Carpenter, who capitalized on a Canadian turnover to extend the lead to 3-1 with just 1:20 left on the clock.

Despite the loss, Canada's goalie, Emerance Maschmeyer, also put on a show with 23 saves. The series, spanning seven games, promises to showcase the growing competition in women's hockey, especially with most players soon joining training camps for the newly-formed PWHL.

The U.S. coach, John Wroblewski, acknowledged a rocky start for his team but praised their ability to settle into the game.

“I was actually expecting us to have a better start than we did or a little more electricity from our young players,” U.S. coach John Wroblewski said. “But sometimes that nervousness can get you into a spot where you’re wound up. It took us a while to settle in.”

With the win, the U.S. has set a high bar for the series, demonstrating resilience and skill. As the teams head to Los Angeles for Game 2, anticipation is building for what is expected to be another display of top-tier women's hockey​​.