Will U.S. women's hockey winning streak continue as the intense Rivalry Series with Canada progresses?

The U.S. women's hockey team secured a 3-2 victory over Canada in overtime on Thursday, thanks to a decisive goal from Captain Hilary Knight. The win, achieved just 28 seconds into the extra period, marked a significant 3-0 lead for the U.S. in the seven-game Rivalry Series.

Knight's decisive power-play goal, beating Canadian goalie Ann-Renée Desbiens with a powerful one-timer, came after a late third-period penalty taken by Canada's Emily Clark.

Contributing to the American victory were players Abbey Murphy and Kirsten Simms, who each netted a goal. Goalie Aerin Frankel also played a pivotal role, making 32 saves throughout the game. Reflecting on the team's performance, U.S. women's hockey coach John Wroblewski expressed pride, noting the team's increasing strength.

“I thought our team got stronger as the game went on,” Wroblewski said, as reported by the Associated Press. “We had a lot of youth and speed out there tonight and I'm proud of how we worked.”

Despite a strong fight, the Canadian team, with goals from Danielle Serdachny and Clark, and 19 saves by Desbiens, fell short. The U.S. women's hockey team had previously established their dominance in the series with a 3-1 win in Tempe, Arizona, on Nov. 8, and a 5-2 victory in Los Angeles on Nov. 11. This latest win extends their winning streak against Canada to four games, dating back to their 6-3 triumph in the world championships' gold-medal game last April.

Looking ahead, the teams are set to clash again in Sarnia, Ontario, on Saturday. The series will then move to Saskatchewan for games in Saskatoon on Feb, 7 and Regina on Feb, 9, with the final game scheduled for Feb. 11 in St. Paul, Minnesota.