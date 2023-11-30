Bronny James is getting closer to his NCAA debut for USC basketball, according to head coach Andy Enfield.

It is only a matter of time before the college basketball world finally gets to see Bronny James playing an official NCAA game with the USC Trojans. USC basketball head coach Andy Enfield has even said that LeBron James' eldest son will be seeing action “soon,” per Paolo Uggetti of ESPN.

“We’re anticipating Bronny being back on the court soon. What soon means? I don't know. It's not my decision so I really can't say anything because I don't know anything.”

Although Enfield did not give a specific date for Bronny James' debut, his update should be enough to excite the Trojans fanbase.

Bronny James' USC debut getting closer

The Trojans are having an uneven season so far, and getting James sooner than later should be a major boost to USC basketball, which has already lost twice before conference play. They first lost to the UC Irvine Anteaters on Nov. 14 at home (70-60) and to the Oklahoma Sooners (72-70) during the Rady Children's Invitational in San Diego on Nov. 24. However, the Trojans are coming off a huge 106-78 home win Wednesday against the Eastern Washington Eagles.

Bronny James had a cardiac arrest during a workout in the summer at USC but has since been making great progress in his recovery. The hope is that he will indeed be able to suit up very soon for the Trojans. It's unlikely to happen in the next USC basketball game, though, considering the vagueness of Enfield's update. The Trojans are scheduled to face Mark Few's No. 11 Gonzaga Bulldogs on Saturday at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.