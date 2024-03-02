One of the underlying stories of the current NBA and college season is the development of Bronny James with the USC Trojans and his likelihood of joining his father LeBron James in the NBA next season. According to some early-season mock drafts, Bronny could be a late first-round draft pick.
LeBron James has a message for his son Bronny amid all the mock draft drama… 👀 pic.twitter.com/sLhfgktJXX
— Kit Guinhawa (@BeatKit22) March 1, 2024
However, many of those mocks have been questioned. Bronny James does not start on a regular basis for the Trojans. He has come off the bench in 14 of the 20 games he has played in this season. He is averaging 5.3 points and 2.8 rebounds per game. He is connecting on 37.4 percent of his shots from the field, 27.5 percent of his shots from behond the arc and 62.1 percent of his free throws.
The 6-4, 210-pound freshman guard certainly has the bloodlines worthy of going to the NBA, but his production level is questionable.
Nevertheless, LeBron James continues to support his son in his effort to launch his basketball career. The King put out a tweet on X telling his son to “Stay low and keep firing.” He also added a meme that referred to his son as “young king.”
It is clear that Bronny James and the USC Trojans have had a disappointing season. He could return to USC or transfer to another school. He could also opt for the NBA Draft.
LeBron James has made it clear that he wants to play with his son in the NBA. As he prepares to exceed the 40,000-point mark in his NBA career, he continues to perform at an outstanding level at the age of 39. He is averaging 25.3 points and 7.1 assists per game for the 9th-place Los Angeles Lakers.