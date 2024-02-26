With the college basketball season approaching an end to the regular season, there are plenty of questions about whether or not USC basketball's Bronny James will enter the 2024 NBA Draft. The son of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has not had the success many were expecting, and the Trojans are last in the Pac-12 Conference.
On Monday, Bronny was removed altogether from a 2024 NBA mock draft, and LeBron took to X with a series of tweets in support of his son, the first being a quote tweet of the mock draft link:
‘Can yall please just let the kid be a kid and enjoy college basketball. The work and results will ultimately do the talking no matter what he decides to do. If y’all don’t know he doesn’t care what a mock draft says, he just WORKS! Earned Not Given!'
LeBron added another tweet right after:
‘And to all the other kids out there striving to be great just keep your head down, blinders on and keep grinding. These Mock Drafts doesn’t matter one bit! I promise you! Only the WORK MATTERS!! Let’s talk REAL BASKETBALL PEOPLE!'
Bronny James up-and-down season at USC
There are a lot of reasons why Bronny James would be better off playing one more year in college. After suffering a cardiac arrest episode in the summer of 2023, he missed a chunk of time before being medically cleared. In 19 games with USC, he is averaging just 5.5 points on 37 percent from the field and scored just two points in the Trojans' recent win over UCLA this past weekend.
Jonathan Givony of ESPN, who wrote the mock draft that everybody is talking about along with Jeremy Woo, revealed the reason why he removed him and added him to the 2025 NBA mock draft instead:
Simply put, Bronny James could benefit from staying one more year with the USC basketball program. Nonetheless, LeBron James is just standing up for his son and asking people to let him play basketball. After all, it's not even March, and the 2024 NBA Draft is a couple of months away from even being a discussion point.