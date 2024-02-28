The USC Trojans will head to the Pacific Northwest as they face the Washington State Cougars at Beasley Coliseum on Thursday. We're here to share our college basketball odds series, make a USC-Washington State prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.
USC defeated UCLA 62-56 on the road last weekend. The game was tied at 34 at halftime. Eventually, the Trojans built their lead in the second half to win the game. Boogie Ellis led the Trojans with 24 points while shooting 9 for 18. Also, Isaiah Collier added 11 points. Kobe Johnson had 10 points. Meanwhile, DJ Rodman finished with nine points. It was another rough day for Bronny James, who scored only two points off the bench with his only shot.
USC shot 44 percent from the floor, including 44.3 percent from beyond the arc. Also, they only hit 50 percent if their free-throw chances. But they also held the Bruins to 33.3 percent from the field, including 21.1 percent from the three-point line. The Trojans won despite losing the board battle 29-23. Ultimately, it helped that they had 12 steals that forced 14 turnovers.
Washington State lost 73-61 to the Arizona State Sun Devils. Things were rough from the start as they trailed 36-29 at halftime. Unfortunately, they could not rally in the second half. Isaac Jones led the way with 16 points while shooting 6 for 11. Also, Myles Rice had 13 points while shooting 6 for 15. The rest of the team struggled. For example, Jaylen Wells had eight points but shot 3 for 12 from the floor.
The Cougars shot just 39.3 percent from the hardwood, including 16.7 percent from beyond the arc (3 for 18). They also allowed Arizona State to shoot 49.2 percent from the floor, including 42.9 percent from the triples. Also, they lost the board battle 35-33. They also had 11 turnovers.
USC is 26-18 against Washington State since 2000. Conversely, the Cougars defeated the Trojans 72-64 last month at the Galen Center. But USC is 8-2 over the last 10 games against Washington State. Additionally, they are 4-1 over the past five games at the Beasley Coliseum.
Why USC Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Trojans come into this game with a 12-15 mark against the spread. Furthermore, they are just 3-8 against the spread as the underdog. The Trojans are also 4-6 against the spread on the road. Also, they are 3-5 against the spread as the road underdog. The Trojans are also 6-5 against the spread against the Pac-12.
Ellis is their best player, averaging 17 points per game while shooting 43.2 percent from the floor, including 41.3 percent from the triples. Meanwhile, Collier has been solid, averaging 16 points per game while shooting 47.7 percent from the floor, including 31.3 percent from the three-point line. Johnson is now averaging 10.3 points per game. However, he is shooting only 38.2 percent from the hardwood, including only 29.2 percent from beyond the arc. Rodman is now averaging 7.8 points and 4.9 rebounds per game. Furthermore, he is shooting 40.7 percent from the floor. James continues to struggle. At the moment, he is averaging 5.5 points per game while shooting 37.1 percent from the floor. He also only has four points over two games.
USC will cover the spread if they can shoot the ball efficiently. Then, they need to play tight defense and contain Rice and Jones.
Why Washington State Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Cougars come into this battle with a 15-13 record against the spread. Additionally, they are 9-10 against the spread as the favorite. Washington State is also 8-6 against the spread at home. Likewise, they are 7-6 against the spread as the home favorite. The Cougars are also 7-6 against the spread against the Pac-12.
Jones is the best player on the Cougars. Currently, he is averaging 15.8 points and 7.7 rebounds per game. He is also shooting well, hitting 58.2 percent of his shots. Meanwhile, Rice is another option. He is averaging 15.4 points per game. Yet, his shooting has been mediocre, as he is making only 44.4 percent of his attempts, including only 31.2 percent from the triples. Wells is averaging 11.7 points per game. Also, he is shooting 44 percent from the field, including 44.5 percent from the triples. Jakimovski is averaging 10.1 points per game while shooting only 37.4 percent from the floor.
Washington State will cover the spread if they can avoid the slow start. Then, they need to stop Ellis from getting hot.
Final USC-Washington State Prediction & Pick
The line is hovering between 7-9 points in favor of Washington State right now. Ignore the win over the Bruins. Overall, the Trojans have been awful on the road in the Pac-12, going 1-7 over eight games. Even more, they have lost by 10 or more points five times. Washington State has gone 6-1 in seven Pac-12 home games, with three of those being by 10 or more. Look for the Cougars to cover.
