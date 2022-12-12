By Enzo Flojo · 5 min read

As the Trojans look at the available talent in the college football transfer portal, USC football head coach Lincoln Riley, like last year, is open for business on all accounts. The portal is already brimming with high-level talent, and there’s no reason the Trojans shouldn’t snag a few of these players to bolster their roster and build on their successful 2022 season. Here we will discuss the four players whom USC football must target in the transfer portal for the 2023 college football season.

Keep in mind that USC underwent a massive roster overhaul in 2022. They had 19 new FBS transfers come in and 21 transfers go out. The team used the transfer portal to turn a four-win team into an 11-win squad that was close to making the College Football Playoff. Coach Riley, however, stated that the loss in the Pac-12 title game showed that the team needs to improve in all areas. The transfer portal has now opened, allowing USC to try to address its roster needs.

Now let us look at the players whom USC football should try to get in the 2023 transfer portal.

1. Kyon Barrs (Arizona, DL)

This was one of USC football’s most pressing needs a year ago, and it remains so today. Remember that Riley has national championship aspirations. The Trojans won’t be able to do so unless they significantly improve their defensive line, edge rusher, and linebacker talent.

Now, remember that DL Tuli Tuipulotu is a stud, but it would be surprising if he bypassed the NFL and returned next season to USC. The Trojans will also undoubtedly lose Brandon Pili and Nick Figueroa.

This is why USC football previously targeted and reportedly extended an offer for Arizona DL Kyon Barrs. Offers from Indiana, Fresno State, and Mississippi State have also been extended to the graduate transfer.

Barrs is a 6’3 300-pound junior who started all 12 games for the Wildcats this season and finished with a career-high 39 tackles. That included 4.5 tackles for loss. Barrs also had a breakout season in 2021, starting seven of ten games along the Arizona defensive line. He was named second-team All-Pac-12 after recording 33 tackles, eight tackles for loss, and a team-high five sacks.

In 38 total games for the Wildcats, he had 102 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, and five sacks. Take note that he was an unranked prospect out of Murrieta Mesa High School in California so going to USC could be a bit of a homecoming.

Coach Fisch explains Kyon Barrs impact on defense. pic.twitter.com/Ol7ckimLto — Averie Klonowski (@AverieKlonowski) November 6, 2021

2. Clayton Smith (Oklahoma, LB)

USC football needs to improve its size, speed, and athleticism at linebacker. They added Eric Gentry and Shane Lee last year, but Gentry needs to gain weight and Lee had limited coverage abilities. Ralen Goforth, who started in 2020 and 2021, entered the transfer portal on Monday, and it is unclear if Lee will return for the 2023 season despite having eligibility left. Three USC linebackers have also entered the portal since Sunday night, so the team’s linebacker group will likely have a different look next season.

Oklahoma outside linebacker Clayton Smith, who entered the portal Monday morning, is one name to keep an eye on. Smith was a top-40 recruit in the 2021 cycle and signed with Riley at OU, indicating a player-coach connection. Smith appeared in four games as a freshman in 2021, recording three tackles and a fumble recovery. By the end of preseason camp, he had been replaced by true freshman R Mason Thomas, and Smith had only five tackles in three garbage-time appearances. Reuniting with coach Riley could be the resurgence Smith needs in his career.

3. JQ Hardaway (Cincinnati, CB)

USC football might also explore adding JQ Hardaway to their cornerback group. He was a highly regarded high school recruit who was drafted as a safety. He did, however, play cornerback for the Bearcats. His stature and mobility make him an appealing option for the Trojans at 6’3.

Although Hardaway saw limited playing time at Cincinnati, appearing in only 11 games and playing 95 snaps, he was the second-highest-rated player in their 2022 class and was expected to be their next top defensive back. Someone with his size and skill set should make an impact on the Trojans defense.

H2

4. Gunner Britton (Western Kentucky, OT)

Going from defense to offense, USC football will lose three starters from their offensive line in 2022. USC needs some additional experience and depth at guard and tackle, which would make the line better now and give the five freshmen who are set to enter the program next year time to grow.

One guy to look at is Gunner Britton from Western Kentucky. He was a three-star prospect coming out of Conway (South Carolina) High School in the 2018 recruiting class. Out of high school, he signed at Western Kentucky and redshirted the 2018 season. Britton appeared in all but one game for WKU in 2019, starting the first two games at left tackle. He was also chosen to Conference USA’s All-Freshman Team.

In 2020, Britton saw plenty of playing time but became a more impactful player in 2021. He was responsible for protecting Western Kentucky’s C-USA MVP and NCAA record-setting quarterback Bailey Zappe. Britton started every game for Western Kentucky in 2022, playing six games as the starting right tackle and seven games as the left tackle. He performed well in both positions, earning an 80.7 PFF College grade, including an 87 pass-blocking grade which ranked fifth nationally among tackles who played at least 20% of their team’s snaps. After the 2022 season, Britton entered the transfer portal and will have one year of eligibility remaining.