The college football season begins in just over two weeks. The long off-season is almost past us and fans can't wait to see their favorite teams in action. Most teams don't get going until Labor Day weekend, but there are some games the week before. One of the countries best teams, USC football, will get their season underway on August 26th against San Jose State football. The Trojans' issue last season was their physicality on defense and it cost them big time in the Pac-12 title game. However, this season, one USC player is claiming that physicality isn't a problem anymore.

“I mean it's the same,” USC DL and former Georgia football player Bear Alexander said when asked how the physicality at USC compares to Georgia, according to uscfootball.com. “Lincoln (Riley) and Kirby (Smart) are very similar, they've both got the same goals and the same expectations, so it's very similar.”

Georgia football prides themselves on being one of the most physical teams in college football, and Bear Alexander experienced it first hand last season when he won a national championship with the Bulldogs. He clearly believes that the Trojans are taking good strides and are right there at the same level as his former team.

“We're trending in the right direction,” Alexander said. “Camp is going well.”

We won't have to wait much longer to see if Alexander's claims on the physicality are true. USC certainly has the offense to compete for a national title this season, and if that defense really can get to Georgia's level, then the Trojans are going to have a special season.