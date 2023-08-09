Former USC football commit Dakoda Fields has de-committed from USC and is headed to Oregon, per 247Sports. Fields is a 4-star cornerback recruit in the class of 2024 from Southern California. USC cornerbacks coach Donte Williams and Lincoln Riley lose the No. 14 overall prospect in the state and the No. 9 cornerback in the nation.

“This is where I always wanted to be,” Fields said. “I've always wanted to be a Duck, so time to turn that dream in to a reality. I kind of knew on my last visit but I had to come home and sleep on it and realized Oregon was where I wanted to be.”

Even back before Fields committed to USC football on his official visit in June, signs pointed to Oregon as his eventual destination. Fields said he felt welcomed by the coaching staff from Day 1 and head coach Dan Lanning's job coaching the Ducks last year was also a factor.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“It was very impressive to see what coach Lanning did last year,” Fields said. “He went out and got 10 wins in his first year coaching and those weren’t even his guys. They’re building something special now and I think this ’24 class has a chance to be a top 3-5 class and Oregon can make some serious noise very soon.”

At 6-2, 175 lbs, Dakoda Fields is tall for a corner but has great physical traits and coverage skills for a young defensive back. He can play tough in the run game and also keep up with speedy receivers with his track background. Fields should develop nicely into one of the better coverage corners in college football.

Lincoln Riley spoke earlier this week about Oregon's move to the Big Ten and its impact on recruiting. He didn't seem concerned by it, but the timing of Fields' decision does make you wonder if Oregon's move to the new conference played a role.