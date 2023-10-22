USC football started off the season 6-0 and they were undefeated and ranked top-10 heading into their matchup with Notre Dame last weekend. The Fighting Irish completely dominated the Trojans for a 48-20 win, and it put USC in a difficult position going forward for the remainder of their season. The Trojans needed to win out, but it only took one more game for their College Football Playoff hopes to be crushed. USC was looking to bounce back from their painful loss to Notre Dame this weekend against Utah football, but the Utes once again spoiled the Trojans' season and picked up an impressive road victory.

Caleb Williams had one of his worst college football performances when USC football took on Notre Dame. He threw three interceptions and had less than 200 yards passing. It was a bad game for him, and he knew he needed to bounce back this weekend against Utah football. He played better on Saturday against the Utes, as he went 24-34 for 256 yards, but he had no touchdown passes. That wasn't good enough to get the win, and Williams was not happy after the game ended.

Caleb Williams is full of emotion after the game pic.twitter.com/zaczFHzWxs — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 22, 2023

The look on Caleb Williams' face tells the story. He knows that his team's College Football Playoff hopes are over, and he knows that the Trojans likely aren't going to win the Pac-12 either. This team had a lot of hype coming into the season, and unfortunately for USC, they are not going to achieve those goals.

Utah football, on the other hand, kept their season alive with this huge win. They won't have star quarterback Cam Rising for the remainder of the season, but they do still have a chance to win the Pac-12 and make the playoff.