USC football quarterback Caleb Williams played his worst game of the season in Notre Dame's 48-20 win on Saturday. Nevertheless, Williams stood up to a Notre Fame football fan who ridiculed him on the field after the game. It was a matter of a sheep going against a lion, per Los Angeles Times USC beat writer Ryan Kartje.

“I've got a lot of guys over here that I've got to lead, so some opinion of a sheep, lions don't worry about that,” Caleb Williams said on Thursday.

“Let me see those nails now bro” ND student ran up to Caleb Williams on Saturday night….@BarstoolIrish pic.twitter.com/qIlgMRqrfW — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 16, 2023

The male Notre Dame student was ecstatic running on the field after his team's 28-point drubbing of USC football on Saturday. He ran toward Caleb Williams, showed the USC quarterback his nails, and yelled, “Let me see those nails now, bro!” The video went viral on social media.

The USC football signal caller and reigning Heisman Trophy winner has a habit of painting his nails. Williams recently revealed he picked up the habit from his mother.

“It started, I'd say now three years ago – it was my last year of high school. My mom does nails, so it started off there, and she's done it for my whole life. So it's kind of always been around me and then, nobody else does it. I like to kind of do new things. I don't really care what people have to say about it…Every week it changes,” Caleb Williams explained.

Prior to the Notre Dame game, Williams had thrown for 22 touchdowns and just one interception. He completed 23 of 37 passes for 199 yards, one touchdown, and three interceptions on Saturday.

Caleb Williams and No. 18 USC football hope to get back on track against No. 14 Utah football on Saturday.