The USC Trojans football team has been off to such an incredible start to the 2023 season. They're coming off a 48-41 victory over Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes, with Caleb Williams looking like a million bucks, drawing rave reviews from pundits in the process. In fact, some pundits believe that Williams is the next big thing, even comparing the Trojans star to Kansas City Chiefs face of the franchise and arguably the best quarterback in the NFL today, Patrick Mahomes.

And one current NFL quarterback, Baker Mayfield, agreed that Williams, indeed, boasts some qualities that make him similar in a certain sense to the Chiefs quarterback.

“Yeah, it's the throwing off the platform I completely agree. Being able to throw from every possible angle. He can turn nothing into something and that's an elite trait that he has and he's just gifted in that way,” Mayfield told Rich Eisen on The Rich Eisen Show.

A lot of quarterbacks that excelled at the collegiate level boast those qualities anyway. It's a prerequisite for success at the position, and it's good that USC football's Caleb Williams checks that box off in a convincing manner.

However, some QBs failed to carry over that same level of success when they made the leap to the NFL, as they didn't have the size and physicality to counter the suffocating pass rushing and more resolute defensive lines they encounter at the professional level. But according to Baker Mayfield, Williams won't be running into those problems once he makes his inevitable jump.

“I met him for the first time in person when we did the Heisman House commercials and he's a lot bigger than I thought too, so I mean he's just a physical specimen and he's able to do it and you can tell the guy's love being around him. He enjoys the game too. So he's just fun to watch,” Mayfield added.

With USC football set for an in-conference matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, it'll be interesting to see if Caleb Williams picks up where he left off amidst what has been such a great season for him thus far.