USC football quarterback Caleb Williams is widely projected to be picked No. 1 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. Williams, who won the Heisman Trophy with the Trojans in 2022, is considered to be a generational prospect.

Williams' arm talent has drew comparisons to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Former USC football running back Reggie Bush explained a key difference between Williams and Mahomes in an interview with GQ.

“The thing I think is different between Caleb and Patrick is, Caleb is an explosive athlete,” Bush said. “He's an explosive runner with the football. Mahomes is not an explosive runner with the football. Mahomes is creative, he's crafty, he'll buy some time, he'll get you a first down — but Caleb can take it to the house.”

Williams set a USC football single-season record in 2022 with 52 touchdowns, 10 of which came on the ground.

Williams is on track to be a Heisman candidate again in 2023. Through two games, Williams has thrown for 597 yards and nine touchdowns against zero interceptions. The Trojans scored 50-plus games in their first two contests for the first time in program history.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Williams has long been regarded as a future first-round pick. Out of Washington D.C. Gonzaga, he was rated the No. 7 prospect nationally and No. 2 player at his position in the 2021 class by the 247Sports Composite.

Since, Williams has grown into the best player in college football with terrific arm talent, improvisational skills and leadership according to his coach, Lincoln Riley. Via On3:

“To see how he's grown, how he's progressed, how he's matured as a leader, competitor, how he's really gone from a young guy just taking it all in to a guy who has a good grasp of what we're trying to do offensively, it's fun to be a part of that evolution,” Riley said.