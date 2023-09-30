Caleb Williams is a tremendous player. When his college football career comes to an end and he declares for the NFL Draft, Williams will be remembered as one of USC football's best players ever. He's currently closing in on another USC legend's touchdown record, per ESPN Stats & Info on X (formerly Twitter).

“Caleb Williams has now thrown a passing touchdown in 19 straight games for USC. That's the longest streak by a USC player since Matt Leinart threw a pass TD in 24 consecutive games in 2003-04,” ESPN Stats & Info reported.

USC football: Caleb Williams closing in on Matt Leinart's record

USC football leads Colorado 27-7 as of this story's publication. All Williams needed was one touchdown to continue his passing TD streak, but the star QB has thrown for three in the game so far. Given the fact that it's only the second quarter, Williams is in line for another huge performance.

It's safe to say Matt Leinart isn't all that worried about his record. He would probably be happy to see Williams break it, since he recently gave the USC QB a Heisman Trophy endorsement. Leinart was an excellent college quarterback as well, so breaking his record would be an impressive feat.

It won't be easy though. The Trojans schedule throughout the remainder of the season will prove to be a challenge. They still have to play top-tier teams such as Notre Dame, Utah, Washington, and Oregon. Nevertheless, Caleb Williams is the reigning Heisman Trophy winner and there is a good chance he will find a way to keep the touchdown streak alive.