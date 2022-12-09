By Reese Nasser · 2 min read

USC quarterback Caleb Williams has put together one of the best campaigns of the 2022 season. Now with award season upon us, he is reaping the benefits.

Heading into tonight, Caleb Williams had already been named CBS Sports player of the year and AP’s player of the year. Now he has been named both the Walter Camp National player of the year and the Maxwell award winner.

Walter Camp Award ✔️

Maxwell Award ✔️@uscfb's Caleb Williams is HIM 🏆 pic.twitter.com/IqgAWC0iHA — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 9, 2022

In his first season as the starting quarterback at USC, Caleb Williams was near perfect. In 13 games this season, he has thrown for 4,075 yards, 37 touchdowns, and just four interceptions.

On the ground, Williams added 372 rush yards and 10 rushing touchdowns. In total, he accounted for 47 touchdowns on the season.

Led by Caleb Williams, USC earned a trip to the Pac-12 championship while finishing with an 11-2 record.

USC’s only two losses of the season both came to Utah. This included a loss in the Pac-12 championship, ultimately ending USC’s chances of earning a trip to the college football playoffs.

Instead of appearing in the playoffs, Williams and USC finished as the 10th-ranked team in the country. With bowl season approaching, they will take on Tulane in the Cotton Bowl.

Earlier in the night, TCU’s Max Duggan took home the Davey O’Brien trophy, naming him the best quarterback in the nation. This is the only award that Williams has been beaten out of.

On Saturday night, Caleb Williams will attempt to add to his trophy case. He is a finalist for the Heisman trophy. Based on his recent run, he may end up taking that home too.