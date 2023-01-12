Lincoln Riley and the USC Trojans may lose yet another pass catcher to the transfer portal. Former four-star wide receiver Kyle Ford has announced that he will be entering the portal.

Kyle Ford announced that he would be entering the transfer portal on Thursday in a statement sent on Twitter.

“To my Trojan family, I want to start by saying thank you. Thank you to all my coaches that gave me an opportunity to play at this university, thank you to my teammates now and before that have been there to support me, and thank you to this University for allowing me to graduate and live out my dream of being a Trojan.” wrote Ford.

Ford then added, “I will be entering my name into the transfer portal as a graduate transfer. Once again, I am beyond grateful for everyone that has supported me on this journey and this place will always hold a special place in my heart. Thank you for everything USC, I love you.”

During his time at USC, Ford took the field in 21 total games. He recorded 40 receptions for 637 receiving yards and five receiving touchdowns.

This past season, Kyle Ford took the field in 12 total games. In a loaded USC wide receiver room, he still managed to make his presence felt. He finished the year with 20 receptions for 365 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns while averaging 18.3 yards per reception.

Ford, a graduate transfer, will likely have his pick of options in the transfer portal. He has proven how effective he can be, and in a bigger role could be crucial to the success of an offense.