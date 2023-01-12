One of the most coveted pass-catchers in transfer portal is officially off the market. Former USC wide receiver CJ Williams announced on Thursday that he has committed to Wisconsin, reportedly choosing the Badgers over Notre Dame, West Virginia and UCLA, among others.

Williams made his official visit to Madison over the weekend. His prospective fit in Wisconsin’s offensive attack and his relationships with members of Luke Fickell’s coaching staff helped seal Williams’ commitment to the Badgers. He plans on enrolling at Wisconsin next week, before second semester classes begin on January 22nd.

“I’m very excited about my decision,” Williams told Greg Biggins of 247 Sports. “I love everything about Wisconsin, I think it’s a great fit for me. I love the coaching staff and I’m very excited to play in that offense. Like I mentioned after I visited, Phil Longo is a great OC and he loves to throw the ball around. I think a lot of people view Wisconsin as a grind it out run team but coach Longo wants to throw it around too and he’s been successful everywhere he has been.”

Williams made his plans to transfer from USC known after the Trojans’ stunning loss to Tulane in the Cotton Bowl. He had four catches for 34 yards as a freshman, playing a limited role in an explosive offense led by Heisman-winning quarterback Caleb Williams (no relation).

A top-100 high school recruit in the Class of 2021, the Mater Dei graduate stands 6’2, 190 pounds and is known for his savvy route-running and strong hands. Expect Williams to make an immediate impact for the Badgers next fall.