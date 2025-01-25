USC football ended 2024 on the right note, earning a hard-fought 35-31 victory versus Texas A&M in the Las Vegas Bowl. Fantastic efforts by Ja'Kobi Lane and Makai Lemon spared the program its first losing season under head coach Lincoln Riley. There is a long way to go, though. The Trojans still lack a firm sense of direction, which is a particularly unsettling issue to have in a challenging Big Ten Conference.

In an effort to accelerate its cultural renovation efforts and establish strong leadership at all levels, USC is raiding the cupboard of one of its fiercest rivals.

“It's official,” 247 Sports' Tom Loy posted on X. “As {Matt Zenitz} was all over, I can confirm that Chad Bowden has accepted the General Manager position for {USC football}. He did some incredible things during his time in South Bend with the Fighting Irish and will surely have success in this role with the Trojans in Los Angeles.”

Bowden served the same role for Notre Dame since 2021 (also the assistant Athletic Director for player personnel), and played a crucial part in the team's most successful season in decades. He is set to earn more than $1 million, showing just how valuable he is in the minds of Trojans brass.

Can Chad Bowden do for USC football what he did for Notre Dame?

Brian Kelly's stinging exit could have left the Fighting Irish in a state of disrepair, but Marcus Freeman and Bowden ensured that the program maintained its footing during the immediate transition.

Their efforts paid off, as Notre Dame earned a College Football Playoff bid and proceeded to oust Indiana, Georgia and Penn State on its way to a national championship appearance. The clearly outmatched squad battled back and forced Ohio State to close out the game late in the fourth quarter. Toughness and perseverance defined South Bend this past season, and that is exactly what USC football is looking to typify in 2025 and beyond.

Lincoln Riley is busy adding to his roster and coaching staff– Rob Ryan just signed on to become new assistant head coach and linebackers coach– but a capable GM has the ability to make things run smoothly. The Trojans have seen their longtime foe undergo a transformation, and they are desperate to immediately experience the same.

If Chad Bowden can restore prestige back to the LA Memorial Coliseum, his résumé will include rejuvenating two of the most renowned brands in the sport's history. That is not a bad legacy to leave behind.