USC football has unraveled in the last two seasons under Lincoln Riley. The Trojans are unranked and 12-9 in their last 21 games, causing discord among the fanbase and even USC legends like Matt Leinart.

Impatience is running amok near Downtown L.A. for the Riley-led Trojans. Multiple fans and analysts are calling for the head coach to be fired. However, one ESPN insider revealed how a change in leadership will become difficult in the Land of Troy.

USC doesn't have “many realistic options” in removing Riley from his post, via ESPN's Pete Thamel. Thamel pointed toward two immediate factors that benefit the 41-year-old.

“Riley has an athletic director who didn't hire him in Jennifer Cohen and a contract that, in theory, traps everyone. Sources told ESPN that it would cost USC in the neighborhood of $90 million to fire Riley, which would be the biggest buyout in college football history,” Thamel wrote.

Texas A&M signed off the previous biggest contract buyout at more than $76 million after firing Jimbo Fisher. Thamel says Riley's dismissal is “highly unlikely to happen, unless something was negotiated down.”

Would Lincoln Riley consider his own change of scenery?

The next emerging thought is if Riley would entertain leaving on his own terms. Thamel says that would become a hard move.

“There's no significant financial resistance for Riley to leave for another job on his own accord if he wanted a change of scenery, per sources. Riley is 77-22 as a head coach, which is a Hall of Fame winning percentage and trajectory,” Thamel wrote.

Thamel did bring up one Southeastern Conference program that bears monitoring. Yet, that place potentially will have some hesitancy in looking at Riley.

“While a collegiate change of scenery would make sense for Riley, could a place like Florida covet him considering the regression that's happened at USC? How do you hire a coach to compete for national titles who hasn't been able to do that the past two years at a top brand?” Thamel said.

He adds how USC and Riley appear to be stuck together for awhile. Thamel additionally doubts that the NFL coaching market would attract him. The head coach's massive salary is another aspect that'll prevent him from drifting.

“His salary of more than $10 million could limit the lateral moves, as there's not likely anyone set to give him a 10-year deal at more than $10 million per season,” Thamel said.

Riley will need to perform a “reboot” in a certain area to win back the fans.

“The likely result here is another attempt at a reboot, as USC's defensive woes have lessened this year and been replaced by an inability to execute in critical situations,” Thamel said.

USC and Riley have received a rough introduction into the Big 10 Conference. The Trojans are 4-4 overall, but all four losses were to new conference foes. The Trojans are struggling to finish out games consistently. Each loss became decided by a touchdown or less.

The third-year Trojans head coach managed to get his team to redeem themselves against Rutgers. USC rumbled to a 42-20 romp of the Scarlet Knights last Friday. Riley and the Trojans still need to win two more games to clinch bowl eligibility.