James Johnson has officially flipped his commitment from Georgia to Texas football, giving the Longhorns a big win in the 2026 recruiting process according to Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports. The five-star defensive lineman from Miami Northwestern High School had initially committed to Georgia in late June, but he had second thoughts after only a few weeks.

At 6-foot-2 and 285 pounds, Johnson is ranked as the No. 10 overall player in the class of 2026 by Rivals and is also the No. 1 defensive lineman in the country. It was a significant switch to commit to Texas again on the day when both Texas and Georgia would have their opportunity to be relevant at SEC Media Days.

This decision shows the tenacity of Texas defensive line coach Kenny Baker, who established a solid relationship with Johnson during recruitment.

“What really stood out was Coach Baker. He really wants to coach me,” Johnson said, pr Joe Cook of Inside Texas. “I love the way he teaches and breaks things down. He was showing me how they run the defense, running over to plays and explaining things in detail.”

Johnson's commitment adds to a fantastic wave of recruits for Texas, who received a commitment from five-star linebacker Tyler Atkinson on the same day. Atkinson is now part of a star-studded class that includes quarterback Dia Bell, edge rusher Richard Wesley, and athlete Jermaine Bishop Jr. With Johnson now onboard, Texas has three defensive linemen in the top 100 for the 2026 recruiting class.

Johnson had a standout season at North Fort Myers before moving to Miami Northwestern. He racked up 60 tackles, 29 of those for a loss, and five sacks over the course of nine games, hampered by an injury.

Originally committed to Georgia, he pointed to the Bulldogs' defensive development and how well he fit into their scheme as major factors in his decision. However, he ultimately opted for Texas football, drawn in by their upward momentum and a strong culture that fosters player growth.