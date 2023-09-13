USC football coach Lincoln Riley just turned 40 years old eight days ago. If things go to plan, this may be his the last decade coaching football for the Trojans coach.

Though Lincoln is not setting anything in stone, he does hint at the possibility of retiring from coaching when he turns 50 so he can pursue other avenues in life and spend more time with family.

During an interview with Graham Besinger, Lincoln spoke on retiring young saying, “Yeah, I'm on the clock. I don't know how I'll feel in a few years, when I became a head coach so young – I became a head coach at 33 – my mindset was always like, ‘If I can make it to 50.’ Because there [are] other things I want to do. I don't even know exactly what they are. I don't know that I have the list right now. But I just know there's other things I want to do and experience. And I may have a different tune when I get to 49, but I don't care a lot about legacy. I don't care, in terms of like how many games you won, or records. I've never cared about that. Whenever I'm on my deathbed, I don't think I'm gonna give a damn about how many games I won, or if I have a statue.”

Lincoln's wife Caitlin Riley also added her perspective on why she believes he will retire early.

“My gut is that he, that we will retire early. For sure… Just because to him I don't think there's a tangible goal of, ‘I need to win this many championships or accomplish this much to be successful, and I can't retire until that point.’ Our time is valuable to him, and so he wants to travel and do things with the girls when they're growing up for things that he feels like he's maybe lost out on now.”

Lincoln may not care about wins or legacy at the end of the day, but his Trojans are off to a 3-0 start and have high hopes to win a national championship this year.