The USC football program was challenged in a down-to-the-wire matchup against the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday. The Trojans were able to beat the Cornhuskers 28-20 partially thanks to the efforts of sophomore quarterback Jayden Maiava. Lincoln Riley gave Maiava a simple, but honest review following the tough matchup.

Maiava threw an early pick-6 and fumbled during the third quarter, which set USC back. However, Lincoln Riley said the quarterback's “response” to those events was key to helping the Trojans win, per Jack Smith. Riley said Maiava played “very decisive” for the rest of the game, Smith added.

Jayden Maiava ended Saturday's game with 259 yards and three touchdowns in addition to his early interception. He outbattled opposing quarterback Dylan Raiola, who led the Nebraska football squad with 191 yards, one TD, and two interceptions.

Maiava seems to gaining a good rhythm since Riley moved him into the starting quarterback position in early November. Hopefully, Maiava and the rest of the USC football team can continue to produce well and help the team close the 2024 season out strong.

USC's start to the year has not gone as planned. Lincoln Riley's squad possesses a 5-5 record following their win over the Cornhuskers. In early October, Riley revealed late-game execution as the reason behind the team's early-season losses.

“Closing out games is hard,” Riley said after USC's 29-28 loss to Maryland, via Shotgun Spratling.

“We've had so many games come right down to it in a row. What makes this [run] so unique is how emotional and heartbreaking each of these have been,” Riley added.

Thankfully, USC was able to successfully close things out against Nebraska on Saturday, but the battle did not end there. The Trojans have two more regular season games against UCLA and Notre Dame. if they lock in and execute they can end the season with momentum and a positive record.