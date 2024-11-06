USC football (4-5) made a financially lucrative yet competitively daring move when it jumped from the Pac-12 Conference to the Big Ten, and the early results are crushing a fan base that has patiently waited for a return to substantial success. Those ambitions only exist in dream land, though, as the team finds itself in danger of not being eligible for a bowl game. Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley is responding to the disastrous standing by benching his starting quarterback.

Miller Moss is being swapped out for UNLV transfer Jayden Maiava after Saturday's 26-21 road loss to the Washington Huskies. The NFL Draft prospect threw three interceptions and was unable to lead USC to the game-winning drive at the end of regulation. Many fans believe Riley's decision stems from his desperation to lower the temperature on his hot seat. He is trying to put the team above all else, though.

“I’m not saying you don’t think about the future, because of course we do,” Riley said, per Ryan Kartje of the Los Angeles Times. “But I think I’m in the wrong if I’m only looking at it.”

The four-time Big 12 champion arrived in LA as the appointed savior of USC football, but he has just a 23-13 record through almost three full seasons at the helm. The main concern surrounding the program ahead of its move to the hard-hitting Big Ten was its feeble defense. Although the Trojans rank in the bottom-third of the league in points and yards per game allowed, they have made a clear leap in the right direction. Conversely, the offense has underwhelmed too often this year.

Miller Moss has had an uneven season



A weak offensive line has put Moss under great duress throughout the season, forcing him to think quick on his feet in critical junctures of the game. Obviously, he has not come through in clutch situations as often as Riley and the rest of the team needs him to, but the 22-year-old has shown promise at various points in 2024.

Miller Moss has thrown for 2,555 yards and 18 touchdowns with nine interceptions while completing 64.4 percent of his passes. The turnovers are understandably overshadowing his arm talent and have convinced Riley to make a big change. Jayden Maiava, the 2023 Mountain West Freshman of the Year, is being asked to lead USC through two marquee matchups– a Crosstown Cup showdown at UCLA and home game versus No. 10 Notre Dame in the regular season finale.

If he cannot breathe new life into the team, the end of the Lincoln Riley era could be on the horizon. The Trojans are fighting for pride and their coach these next two weeks.