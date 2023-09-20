The USC football team is preparing for their first road clash of the season this weekend as the Trojans will face Arizona State football in Tempe on Saturday. USC is 3-0 so far on the season after wins against San Jose State, Nevada and Stanford. The offense has looked like maybe the best in the entire country, and if the defense is really improved from last year, this team is going to very hard to beat. The defense has looked better the past couple of games, and it should look better this week as the Trojans will get a major piece back from injury.

Linebacker Mason Cobb has been out with an injury the last couple of weeks, but defensive coordinator Alex Grinch said that he is expected to return this weekend, according to an article from uscfootball.com. Great news for USC football.

“These past two weeks have been good to me,” Mason Cobb said on Tuesday. “I've been able to dive into the playbook more, get my body right and build my strength up. I feel really healthy and I'll be ready to go Saturday.”

Being on the sideline was a new experience for Cobb, but it went well for him. He'll certainly be happy to be back on the field this weekend for USC against Arizona State football.

“It was weird for me missing the last two weeks,” Cobb continued. “It was my first football game missing in my career for an injury. I learned how to be a sideline leader. I was just being super positive on the sideline, and I did my best to coach and everything. I tried that everywhere, special teams, even running backs blocking linebackers. Anywhere I could help, I was really doing that.”

USC vs. Arizona State will kick off at 10:30 ET on Saturday night.