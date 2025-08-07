While several celebrities decided to attend Hulk Hogan's funeral, his daughter Brooke Hogan was not present.

Brooke has been open about her and her father's estranged relationship but took to Instagram to share the heartfelt reason she decided to skip the WWE legend's funeral in Clearwater, Fla. on Tuesday, (Aug. 6). In a post on Instagram, Brooke shared a carousel of photos of herself, her twins, and her husband former NHL player Steven Oleksy enjoying the beach.

“My father hated the morbidity of funerals. He didn't want one,” Brooke shared in the caption. “And although I know people grieve in many ways – and I'm so grateful for all celebrations and events organized to honor him, as his daughter, I had to make my own decision to honor him the best and most genuine way I knew how…privately…the way that made me feel the closest to him. The only thing missing today was him in is pop up lawn chair watching the waves… and the sunset.”

Brooke shared that she decided to celebrate her father's life at the beach since the wrestling legend loved it so much.

“Daddy, we honored you in the simplest way that agreed with my soul,” she continued. “We took our babies to the beach, and put them in the same salty waters you loved. Molly loved the water. I think she'll be a “little fish” as you called me. We love you and honor the things that made you so special. Every grain of sand and every wave reminded me of being your beach baby, and brought us closer to you. I pray you are at peace and know how dearly I love you.”

She concluded her post writing, “Rest in heaven, Daddy.”

Although Brooke didn't attend the funeral, several celebrities including Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, Kid Rock, Theo Von, Vince McMahon, Ric Flair, and Dennis Rodman were all in attendance for his funeral according to photos obtained by TMZ.

Brooke Hogan pays tribute to Hulk Hogan

Brooke has been making claims that she is suspicious of her father's death when she spoke on the Bubba the Love Sponge radio show.

“I do think it’s weird that no autopsy was performed, because yes, you can have a heart attack but what was the reason for the heart attack is the question,” Brooke said.

“Because he was up and doing breathing exercises and stuff. That means that the surgery on his heart was a success and it was working,” she continued.

“For me, the no autopsy and the leukemia out of nowhere hits me as B.S,” she added.

Despite Brooke's suspicion, documents obtained by Page Six state that “the District Six Medical Examiner’s record stated that at the time of his death, the WWE champ also had a history of leukemia CLL — a cancer that affects lymphocytes, a type of white blood cells that affect the immune system.” TMZ also followed up with Brooke's claims reporting that investigators are not suspicious of his death despite her comments.

The WWE legend died of a heart attack at 71 in his Clearwater home.

In an emotional tribute, Brooke shared that they had been estranged for quite sometime but even through their difficult relationship she still cared about him.

“I know in my heart I did everything I could,” Brooke said. “He knew I would run through a burning building for him. And in many ways, along the path of life, I did. He knows how deeply, how hard and how purely I loved him. I am at peace knowing this.”