The big changes keep on coming for USC Football, and this is one few could have anticipated. Mike Bohn will be resigning as Trojans athletic director, effective immediately, according to University president Carol Folt.

The bombshell was dropped right in the midst of a promising new era for USC, just 18 months after Bohn hired Lincoln Riley to revive the middling program. They instantly rose near the top of college football, as Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams took the team to heights not seen in several years.

Bohn assumed control in 2019, just when the downtrend had taken full effect, so it would have been reasonable for fans to see him as a transitional AD. However, he is the man that cleared a path back to prominence by securing Riley and his patented high-powered offense. There is new life in the Coliseum now. And it will be carrying over to the Big Ten in 2024 following USC and UCLA’s monumental conference moves.

All of this improvement and expected financial growth makes Bohn’s resignation even more surprising. However, he is content with all he has accomplished with the school.

“I will always be proud of leading the program out of the most tumultuous times in the history of the profession and at USC with a restored reputation and national milestone accomplishments,” he said, per Ryan Kartje of the Los Angeles Times.



It is unknown what the next step is for the veteran AD, but USC football should have plenty of options to choose as his successor. They will be tasked with overseeing the program’s most crucial period of time since Pete Carroll jumped ship.