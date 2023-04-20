Lincoln Riley has revealed that one of USC football’s top transfer additions will not join the team this upcoming season. The Trojans were expected to welcome a large transfer class of at least 12 players to this year’s roster, but the team’s stellar portal class has just taken a hit.

Florida transfer Ethan White will not be playing for the Trojans after all, according to college football reporter Bruce Feldman of FOX and The Athletic.

Feldman said in a tweet the former Gators offensive lineman is dealing with an injury that will likely prevent him from playing football for the foreseeable future. Riley didn’t mention specifics, but White may not play football again.

“There’s an injury situation,” Riley said.

White is a 6-foot-5, 331-pound interior offensive lineman who was rated as a four-star transfer by 247Sports and a three-star recruit out of high school.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Trojans have been working to build their depth heading into the 2023 season, recently opting to rest Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams during the team’s spring game. The Trojans finished first in the Pac-12 last season, their only loss coming to Utah in the conference championship game.

Lincoln Riley’s team also lost offensive tackle Courtland Ford, who started 12 games over the past three seasons, leaving the team with holes to fill at tackle and guard.

“When you lose essentially two older guys that you’re expecting to have on the roster and all of a sudden they’re not going to be there, it’s certainly something that has to be addressed and we’re going to try to get it addressed here in the next several weeks,” Riley said, according to the Los Angeles Times.

USC football will open its 2023 season at LA Memorial Coliseum against San Jose State on August 26th.