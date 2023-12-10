Deyvid Palepale committed to USC over the summer, but he flipped his commitment and is now headed to Michigan football.

The Michigan football team started off the 2024 recruiting cycle hot as they had the top class in the nation at one point. It has cooled off a little bit since then, but it got a nice boost on Saturday as three-star defensive lineman Deyvid Palepale flipped his commitment from USC football to the Wolverines. Michigan and USC are both in the Big Ten, so when those two teams meet, it will be an interesting matchup for Palepale.

🚨 Flip Alert 🚨 Three ⭐️ DL Deyvid Palepale flips his commit from USC to Michigan Palepale is becomes the 26th player committed to the Wolverines 🔵🟡 pic.twitter.com/YZMBPKF32n — Rivals (@Rivals) December 10, 2023

This was a big flip for the 2024 Michigan football recruiting class as this cycle begins to wind down. The Wolverines haven't had a lot of recruiting momentum for the 2024 class in awhile, but this could be a nice way to wrap it up.

Deyvid Palepale is a three-star recruit on 247 Sports, and he is ranked as the #739 player in the class, the #84 defensive lineman and the #20 player in the state of Pennsylvania. He currently attends Manheim Township High School in Lancaster, PA.

While the Michigan recruiting class was at one point #1 in the country, it has dropped quite a bit. It is now the #16 class in the country, but it hasn't updated since Palepale flipped his commitment. This isn't a big concern for the Wolverines, however, as they have had a lot of success in recent years with classes that are ranked very similarly, and they have gotten tremendous production from players that weren't rated very high when they were recruits.

As for USC football, this is a tough blow. The Trojans 2024 recruiting class got hot back in the summer, and that is when Palepale originally committed. It surged into the nation's top-1o classes, but it has dropped down to #18 since then. When USC had their big surge, the Trojans were expected to win the Pac-12 this year and compete for a national championship. They ended up going 7-5, and now we are seeing those on-field results start to negatively impact recruiting. Losing a commit is never good, but losing one to conference foe like Michigan is tough.

Palepale will be a freshman at Michigan next season, and the Wolverines will host the Trojans on September 21st.