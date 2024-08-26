USC football players and brothers Zion Branch and Zachariah Branch signed NIL deals with Jordan this week. The Branch brothers are now the first college athletes to ink NIL deals with the prestigious brand. NFL players such as Dak Prescott, Deebo Samuel and Jalen Hurts all have deals with Jordan. Zachariah and Zion will not be wearing Jordan in-game, however, as USC has a deal with Nike.

“USC football players Zachariah and Zion Branch will become Jordan Brand’s first NIL football endorsees,” Pete Thamel said in a post. “The brothers join a roster that includes Dak Prescott, Deebo Samuel, and Jalen Hurts.”

This is a monumental move for Zachariah and Zion Branch, as well as the USC football team. There are a ton of opportunities in the NIL world, and they are opening up a door with Jordan as the first college athletes to sign a deal with the company.

“It’s a huge blessing,” Zachariah Branch said in an interview with Sportico. “It’s just an honor to be chosen since there’s only a select few that go through this with Jordan Brand. We’re making history. … Jordan is the standard; he’s greatness. We’re excited about it and super grateful for the opportunity.”

The brothers are aware that this is a huge deal, and they want to use this platform to show athletes around them that great opportunities like this are possible.

“We’re trying to set the example for people on our team and around us,” Zachariah said. “You just got to know that when you put your mind to it, work hard and trust in God, opportunities are going to come.”

Both Zachariah and Zion have always had high expectations for themselves, and that isn't changing now.

“We’ve always held ourselves to a certain standard on and off the field,” Zion said. “Nothing really changes.”

The NIL world is continuing to evolve, and these two USC football stars are helping to pave the way.

Zachariah and Zion Branch are ready to begin a new season

This NIL deal is obviously huge for Zion and Zachariah Branch, but they have to stay focused on their massive season-opener coming up this Sunday against LSU in Las Vegas. Going back home to Vegas to start the season in a huge top-25 matchup will be cool for the brothers.

Both Branch brothers got their USC football playing careers started last season, and they both had good years. Zion, a safety, finished the year with 15 total tackles and one forced fumble. He did end up going down with a knee injury that kept him on the sidelines, and he did miss the entire 2022 season because of a torn ACL.

Zachariah was one of the most explosive players in the country last year, and that will likely be the case once again this season. He hauled in 31 receptions for 320 yards and two touchdowns as a true freshman, but he was also an elite kick returner. Zachariah had one kick return touchdown last year and one punt return touchdown.

The Branch brothers and the rest of the Trojans will kick off the 2024 season on Sunday at 7:30 ET from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The game will be airing on ABC, and the Tigers are favored by 4.5 points.