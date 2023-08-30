USC football kicked off the season last Saturday in week zero with a 56-28 win against San Jose State football. Not everything was perfect for the Trojans and they definitely have some things to work on, but perhaps the best part of the game was the emergence of true freshman WR Zachariah Branch. Branch had a huge game as he racked up four receptions for 58 yards and one touchdown, and he also electrified the crowd with 96 yard kickoff return touchdown. It was one of the best freshman debuts we've seen in CFB in a while. The week got better for the USC star on Wednesday as he announced that he is partnering with Panini America.

Panini America is a trading card company that also specializes in stickers, comics and children's magazines. After a thrilling performance on Saturday for USC football, Zachariah Branch is their newest partner. Being able to sign a new NIL deal after just one game must feel pretty good for Branch. There will likely be a lot more coming as all eyes in the college football world will be on Branch each time he takes the field to see what kind of performance he will put up next.

The next time we will see Branch take the field is this Saturday as USC hosts Nevada football. His performance against San Jose State was impressive, but everyone is eager to see if he will stay consistent and continue to put up good numbers. After the Trojans play Nevada, conference season begins. It will be exciting to see Branch compete against the top teams on USC's schedule.