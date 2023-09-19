USC football wide receiver Zachariah Branch is proving to be a weapon, especially in the return game, as he has a kickoff return for a touchdown and a punt return for a touchdown this season. Zachariah Branch grew up dreaming about playing for USC football, and although he gets compared to Reggie Bush a lot, Branch grew up watching Adoree' Jackson in the return game for the Trojans.

“I grew up watching Adoree',” Branch said, via Paolo Uggetti of ESPN. “I didn't grow up in [Reggie Bush's} era, but I watch Reggie a lot. I watch his old highlights, try to take everything I can from it, try to dissect it, his demeanor, how he runs and his vision.”

USC wide receiver coach Luke Huard scouts the opposing kicker and punter each week to try to pick up on some tendencies. For the Nevada game, Branch knew where the ball was likely going if two specific players lined up on one side of the field.

“The thing about him is he accelerates so quickly, gets to his top speed so quickly, it's rare,” Luke Huard said, via Uggetti. “But as he's gotten more comfortable in the system and in the preparation, he's also been able to play free and be impactful right away.”

The USC football team has a lot of talent, and that is headlined by quarterback Caleb Williams, the likely No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft as things currently stand. However, Caleb Williams has a ton of talent around him, and Branch is just one example.