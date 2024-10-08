USC Women's Basketball star JuJu Watkins is expected to be one of the best players in the country heading into the 2024-25 season. In addition to Watkins' on-court success, she is also one of the most marketable and influential figures in the sports world.

Watkins signed a multiyear extension with Nike that will give her one of the richest shoe endorsement deals in women's basketball on Tuesday, per NBA insider Shams Charania of ESPN.

Nike officials finished discussions Tuesday on the deal, with negotiations led by Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul and Watkins' team, including agent Jade-Li English, head of marketing Eric Eways and vice president of basketball marketing Brittany McCallum according to Charania.

Watkins, who has been with Nike since 2022, signed with the brand during her senior year of high school at Sierra Canyon.

This is a massive move to solidify Watkins as one of the stars of women's basketball both on and off court.

JuJu Watkins' outlook for the 2024-25 season with USC Women's Basketball

As a freshman last season, the 6-2 Watkins dominated. She finished second in the country in scoring with 27.1 points per game while also averaging 7.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 2.3 steals and 1.6 blocks per game and leading USC to a PAC-12 championship and an appearance in the Elite Eight at the NCAA Tournament.

Watkins was voted the Associated Press' Preseason Player of the Year for this season, and is expected to battle with UConn Women's Basketball star Paige Bueckers as the best player in the country after Caitlin Clark joined the WNBA.

Expectations are sky-high for Watkins and USC, who were placed at No. 3 in the country in ESPN's most recent preseason top-25 ranking. Now that she has her shoe deal with Nike locked up for the near-future, the next step for Watkins will be leading the Trojans to a national title.