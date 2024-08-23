With Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese gone to the WNBA, there is no bigger name in college basketball than USC Trojans star JuJu Watkins. As a freshman at USC, Watkins broke numerous records and put up insane numbers. And ahead of her sophomore year, JuJu Watkins was in the lab working out with a former USC Trojans star DeMar DeRozan.

In a video posted on social media by DeMar DeRozan and later shared by BallIsLife, JuJu Watkins was seen getting pointers on shooting face-up jumpers in the midrange. Since DeRozan has been in the NBA, he's developed into one of the best midrange shooters in the league.

Adding a consistent midrange and pull-up jumper will be lethal for Watkins to have in her offensive arsenal. She's already near unstoppable on the court, this will make her even more unguardable.

And the Trojans' roster is reloaded, adding several high profile transfers including potential 2025 No. 1 WNBA Draft pick Kiki Iriafen and Talia von Oelhoffen, as well as a talented group of seven freshmen.

JuJu Watkins heading into big sophomore season with USC



When the 2024-25 college basketball season tips-off, JuJu Watkins will be without a doubt one of the most watched and talked about players. She's brought a level of excitement and attention to the USC women's basketball team that has not been seen in quite some time.

The Trojans' program has seen many all-time greats come through their halls from the likes of Cheryl Miller, Cynthia Cooper, Lisa Leslie, Tina Thompson and Paula and Pam McGee. But if Watkins' freshman season is any indication, she has the potential to be the best of them all.

As a freshman, Watkins appeared in 34 games for USC at a little over 34 minutes per game. She averaged 27.1 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 2.3 steals and 1.6 blocked shots with splits of 40.1 percent shooting from the field, 31.9 percent shooting from the three-point line and 85.2 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Behind Watkins, the Trojans advanced to the Elite Eight in the NCAA Tournament, the farthest they've gone since the 1993-94 season.

Due to the WNBA's CBA which requires college players to either have turned 22 or have graduated from a four-year university before the WNBA Draft, or three months after the draft. Trojans fans can breathe a sigh of relief knowing that they'll get Watkins in a USC jersey for three more seasons.

But come 2027, Watkins is widely expected to be the No. 1 pick in the WNBA Draft.