Sergino Dest, the USMNT star, has bid farewell to Barcelona once more as he embarks on a loan journey to PSV Eindhoven, a deal that also includes an option for a permanent transfer, reported by goal.com. This move might mark the final time the 22-year-old dons the Camp Nou jersey, with Dest seeking to reinvigorate a promising club career that has encountered some obstacles. Returning to the familiarity of Dutch football, where he previously excelled with Ajax, is expected to help him regain his stride.

Dest's initial success was with Ajax, where he made 38 appearances before his move to Barcelona in October 2020. However, his time at the Liga giants saw him limited to 72 outings due to struggles securing a consistent starting role. He was subsequently loaned to AC Milan in the last season.

With 26 caps for the USMNT under his belt, Dest expressed his excitement about rejoining the Eredivisie, stating, “PSV were in touch with me every day and expressed a keen desire to get me on board, which was a good feeling. And on top of that, I like the style of football they play at PSV. I think it suits me very well. I return to the Netherlands. I’m still the same player but I’ve gained a lot of experience and I’ve hopefully acquired a higher efficiency. I can’t wait to make my debut.”

Earnest Stewart, PSV's Director of Football and a former USA international, highlighted Dest's enthusiasm to join the club. Stewart praised Dest's skills, creativity, explosive power, and attacking intent, expressing confidence that he will make a significant contribution to the team.

Sergino Dest's arrival will see him immediately join the PSV squad, and his upcoming match against Rangers in the Champions League play-off tie will offer an opportunity to showcase his impact and secure a potential extended stay at Eindhoven.