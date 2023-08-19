FC Barcelona are actively pursuing Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo this summer. The Portuguese defender is surplus to requirements at Manchester City after a failed loan tenure at Bayern Munich last season.

According to the reports from Fabrizio Romano, the move of Cancelo to Barcelona is only a matter of time. Both clubs are in advanced stages of negotiations. However, there is no agreement on salary or loan fees. Cancelo only wants Barcelona and is not currently negotiating with any other club. The loan move will also include the option to buy the player permanently.

A move to Barcelona will see Cancelo reunite with former Manchester City players, i.e., Ferran Torres, Eric Garcia, and Ilkay Gundogan. Gundogan was the most recent addition to the Catalans squad after arriving at Camp Nou as a free agent from Manchester City this summer.

Initially, there was no chance of Cancelo going to Barcelona as the Catalans were vary of their volatile economic conditions. However, the deal is very much on after the big-money sale of Ousmane Dembele to Paris Saint Germain (PSG). The Ligue 1 giants activated the release clause of the French winger. Hence, Barcelona now have the funds to support the Cancelo deal with Manchester City.

It is also reported that Barcelona want to make the Portuguese full-back their first-choice right-back. The Catalans are preparing to sell USMNT full-back Sergino Dest to PSV Eindhoven this summer, which will clear the path for Cancelo to make the right-back position his own at Camp Nou.