Tyler Adams is poised to make his return to the Premier League with Bournemouth, following a collapsed deal with Chelsea, reported by goal.com. The 24-year-old USMNT star seems set to join the Cherries after the club activated his £20 million ($25 million) release clause, signaling a positive step towards finalizing the transfer.

Reports indicate that Bournemouth is fully committed to securing Adams' signature and has successfully negotiated the required transfer fee. The club is now poised to enter discussions with the midfielder over personal terms, with both parties hopeful of reaching a satisfactory agreement.

Adams' journey back to the Premier League has been eventful, marked by the breakdown of a potential move to Chelsea. Despite having completed a medical examination with the London club, the deal with Chelsea eventually fell through, opening the door for Bournemouth to swoop in. It might not be Adams' first choice, but coming back from an injury first he has to got back in shape to proove his worth in the Premier League.

The midfielder's motivation for the move lies in his desire to return to the Premier League after Leeds United's relegation last season. His addition to Bournemouth's squad is expected to infuse energy and dynamism into the midfield, aligning with the team's playing style under the guidance of new manager Andoni Iraola.

Before stepping onto the pitch for Bournemouth, Tyler Adams will need to overcome an injury setback that prevented him from participating in the conclusion of the previous Premier League season. As the pieces fall into place, the Premier League eagerly awaits the return of Tyler Adams and his impact on Bournemouth's fortunes in the upcoming season.