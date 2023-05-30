Savio’s performance at the U20 World Cup has drawn the attention of different European football clubs. The 19-year-old Brazilian winger from PSV Eindhoven has scored one goal and assisted on three others, helping Brazil currently stand at the top spot of Group D with two wins and one loss. His performances have caught the attention of many clubs, and it is now rumored that he will be leaving Manchester City after his loan to PSV expires, per Fabrizio Romano.

It’s clear that Savinho has a lot of potential despite his young age. He is fast, skillful, and has a special eye for goal. He is also versatile and can play on either wing or as a central striker. The Brazilian has made a few appearances for the Manchester City first team, but he has spent most of his time on loan at other clubs. Teams will definitely have him on the radar for his upside for growth.

He could stay at Manchester City and fight for a place in the first team, or he could move to a bigger club in Europe such as Barcelona or Real Madrid, and develop as a player there. He can also move to a club in the Premier League, or to a club in the MLS, such as the LA Galaxy or New York City FC. Alternatively, he could also stay with PSV Eindhoven. For the sake of his development though, Savio will likely stay in Europe.

But no matter where he ends up, Savio is bound to be a star in the making. For now, all eyes will definitely be on him as he continues to play with Brazil in the U20 World Cup.