USMNT young talent Folarin Balogun is set to make his return to Arsenal after an impressive loan spell with Reims. Former Arsenal player Ray Parlour believes he can bring something new to the Gunners on his return, reported by goal.com. Despite speculation about his future, Parlour hopes Balogun will stay and make an impact for the club in the upcoming season.

Balogun's loan spell in Ligue 1 saw him score an impressive 21 goals, showcasing his goal-scoring prowess and potential. Standing tall and possessing a strong build, the young striker offers a different dynamic to Arsenal's attacking options. Parlour believes that Balogun has a great opportunity to prove himself to manager Mikel Arteta during the pre-season tour and secure a place in the squad for the upcoming season.

While acknowledging that the level of competition in France may be lower than that of the Premier League, Parlour commends Balogun's confidence and character. The young player's desire to play and his successful loan stint in France have caught the attention of fans and pundits alike.

Despite interest from other clubs, including Chelsea, AC Milan, and Inter Milan, it remains to be seen whether Balogun will be used in pre-season matches, which could be an indication of Arsenal's plans for him. The Gunners will provide opportunities for all players, and Balogun will have to demonstrate his readiness to be part of Arteta's squad.

As the new season approaches, Arsenal fans will be eager to see Folarin Balogun in action and witness the young striker's development. Whether he stays at the club or seeks a new challenge elsewhere, Balogun's talent and potential are undeniable, and his performance during pre-season will be crucial in determining his role at Arsenal.