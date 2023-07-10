In a seemingly confirming move, Jurrien Timber‘s brother has hinted at the Ajax star's imminent transfer to Arsenal by hosting a leaving party for him, reported by goal.com. The 22-year-old defender is on the verge of a £40m ($51m) move from Ajax to the Gunners, with reports indicating that he has already undergone a medical examination.

Although Timber was spotted back in the Netherlands attending an Ajax pre-season friendly against Den Bosch on Saturday, it appears that the transfer is still on track. It is believed that the versatile defender was granted permission to bid farewell to his Ajax teammates and say his goodbyes in Amsterdam before joining Arsenal.

Adding to the speculation, Timber's brother, Shamier, shared an image on his Instagram stories showcasing a farewell party in honor of the impending move. The picture displayed Timber wearing an Arsenal 2023-24 kit on a giant banner, accompanied by balloons and a message that read, “Jurrien's goodbye party! See you in the streets of London.”

Timber, who emerged from the Ajax academy and has made 160 appearances for the Dutch giants, has long been a target for Arsenal. His arrival at the club is set to make him their third major signing of the summer, following the high-profile acquisitions of Kai Havertz from Chelsea for £65m ($83m) and Declan Rice from West Ham in a pending £105m ($135m) move.

The official announcement of Jurrien Timber's transfer to Arsenal is expected at the start of the upcoming week, enabling him to join the team for their pre-season tour in the United States. Gunners fans will eagerly anticipate the young defender's arrival as he adds depth and versatility to their defensive ranks ahead of the new season.